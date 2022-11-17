Helmetless drive: 23-year-old techie dies in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old techie died in a road accident on the Maduravoyal-Tambaram bypass Road on Wednesday night.

The deceased was Kiran Kumar of KK Nagar an employee at a private software firm in Chennai. On Wednesday midnight after duty, Kiran Kumar was speeding on his bike on the bypass road.

Police said when nearing Anakaputhur, as Kiran's bike got skid, he lost his balance and fell on the road and with severe head injuries he died on the spot. Soon, the onlookers alerted the police and the Chromepet traffic investigation police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH. Police said Kiran was not wearing a helmet and if had used the helmet he might have escaped with a few minor injuries. The police have registered a case.