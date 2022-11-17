Governor flags off Kashi Tamil Sangamam contingent at Egmore Rly st

CHENNAI: The first contingent of 208 out of the 216 delegates of Kashi Tamil Sangamam started their journey on Thursday. Governor R N Ravi flagged off the journey of the contingent at Egmore Railway Station.

Students from various institutions in the state boarded the train ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ from Rameswaram, Trichy, Coimbatore and Chennai to Kashi. The Indian Railways would operate 13 services from the state to Kashi. Before flagging off the train, the Governor interacted with a few of the students. Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry L Murugan and state BJP president K Annamalai and several state-level BJP leaders and Hindu ideologies were present on the occasion.

The Governor applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for organising such a programme. The BJP functionaries gathered with party flags and raised slogans to welcome such a programme.

As part of the programme of IIT Madras and Banaras Hindu University, academic exchanges, seminars and discussions would be held with experts and scholars on various facets of the two ancient manifestations of Indian culture, according to a statement from PIB.