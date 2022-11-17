CMRL monitors tunnel boring operations in Phase 2 construction

CHENNAI: The CMRL on Thursday also signed a contract with Alstom Transport India Limited for supplying 26 standard gauge driverless trains at the cost of Rs 946.92 crore. The first train under the contract will be delivered in August 2024 at Poonamallee depot, which will be tested in a CMRL facility for 14 months. And, subsequent trains under the contract will be delivered between November 2024 and August 2025. The CMRL had also begun reviewing the preventive measures taken during the tunnel boring operations of the Phase II Metro rail construction.

The first tunnel boring drive for Phase I has already begun. Some of the safety measures taken during the tunnel boring operations are; installation of ground monitoring instruments and structural monitoring machines, continuous observation of ground distortion, existing building surveys and evacuation of unsafe buildings in the locality among others.

Meanwhile, T Archunan, Director (Projects) said, “Many safety measures are being undertaken during the tunnel drive as there are various parameters to be monitored during the boring like water pressure adjustments, as even the slightest modifications can impact the road surface and nearby buildings. Hence every 50 metres is monitored for safe working space.”