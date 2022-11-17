City

Class 8 girl kills self after parents chide her for mobile addiction

The issue came to light when the girl’s father returned home after work on Wednesday.
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A 13-year-old girl studying in Class 8 at a government school was found hanging at her house in Vadapalani. The issue came to light when the girl’s father returned home after work on Wednesday. Police identified the deceased as Janani, daughter of Umapathi and Saritha, living at the Gangai Amman first street in Vadapalani. Police said that the girl was upset after her parents continuously scolded her for being addicted to mobile phone. As she used to play games on the phone, her parents stopped giving her the phone. This seems to have pushed the girl to die by suicide, the police said. Based on the information, the police rushed to the house, recovered the body of the girl, and moved it to Royapettah GH.

