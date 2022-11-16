Two college students held with 12 kg ganja in Pallavaram

CHENNAI: Police arrested two college students and seized 12 kg of ganja from them in Pallavaram on Wednesday. The Tambaram Prohibition and Excise police received information that ganja is being supplied to college students in Chennai and its suburbs. During investigation, they found two private college students of Pallavaram involved in peddling. The police searched the house they were staying and they recovered 12 kgs of ganja, worth Rs 5 lakh. The police arrested the students and handed them over to Pallavaram police who identified them as Prakash Raj (21) and Nasir Basha (22). Police said the duo used to receive ganja from an Andhra native and sell it among local students. Police arrested both and seized the ganja. A search is on to nab the Andhra native who is missing.