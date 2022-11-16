IIT-M Pravartak Tech offers ‘Advanced Quantum Computing' course

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) Pravartak Technologies Foundation is organizing a two-week course on ‘Advanced Quantum Computing’ with hands-on training on IBM QISKIT.

The course, being offered in collaboration with the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) India and the Mphasis Centre for Quantum Information, Communications and Computing (MCQuICC will be conducted in the IIT Madras campus between the 5th and 16th of December 2022.

The course is open to participants from industries and government organizations. The last date to register is 2nd December 2022. Those interested can register at the link - https://wsaqc.pravartak.org.in/

The Advanced Quantum Computing course will focus on introducing specialized topics to the participants who are familiar with the fundamentals of quantum computing. It will also introduce QISKIT runtime which soon is the default method for programming in IBM QISKIT.

Highlighting the unique aspects of this program, V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “The winter school on advanced quantum computing, jointly organized by IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation, Association for Computing Machinery India, Mphasis Center for Quantum Information, Communication and Computing and IBM, is a first-of-its-kind course that provides the participants with programming experience in IBM quantum computers".

"This advanced course will help the participants explore and expand the possibility of using quantum computers for high-performance tasks across multiple domains", he added.