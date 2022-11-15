City

Study in Sweden fair in Chennai on Nov 24

The Swedish fair will be held on November 23 at Hotel Taj Yashwantpur, Bengaluru from 2 pm to 4 pm, on November 24 at Hotel Trident, Chennai from 1 pm to 3 pm and on November 25 at Hotel Le Meridien, Hyderabad from 1 pm to 3 pm.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A Swedish higher education and research delegation in India will conduct a series of ‘Study in Sweden’ fairs from November 23-25, 2022.

The fairs will present Indian students, especially undergraduates, with various prospects for pursuing advanced studies in Sweden.

Students will have a chance to get first-hand information from representatives of leading Swedish universities such as KTH Royal Institute of Technology and Jönköping University, about the programmes they can attend.

Students can avail a free counselling session and receive information regarding scholarships, visa opportunities and student life in Sweden.

The delegates will also meet with premier Indian research institutes such as the Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru, Indian Institute of Technology Madras and University of Hyderabad to explore research collaboration and institutional partnerships.

