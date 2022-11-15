‘Permanent relief from water-logging in Mugalivakkam from next yr’

CHENNAI: As the water from the Porur surplus canal spilled over, it led to stagnation at Mugalivakkam for the past three days. State Local Administration Minister KN Nehru assured that the locality would get permanent relief from next year from inundation during the monsoon season. The drain work at an estimated cost of Rs 120 crore is ongoing.

"The channel width was smaller so the water couldn't flow through it, which was the prior reason for inundation. The government has allocated Rs 120 crore for new drain construction. Almost half the work is completed. Currently, both drain and culvert construction work is ongoing. During the next spell there won't be water stagnation. If so, it will be drained with the help of motor pumps," said Nehru.

He further stated, "The locality won't experience inundation from next year's monsoon season, and there will be permanent relief for the people here."

In addition, illegal encroachments are also one of the reasons for water stagnation in the area. The concerned department has evicted encroachments from Manapakkam and Kolapakkam. As the rehabilitation process takes a longer time, which leads to delays in eviction drive.

Meanwhile, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has desilted 1,500 km of drains before the onset of the Northeast monsoon out of 2,600 km in the city.

The minister along with Chennai Corporation officials, including Mayor R Priya, commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, inspected Kolapakkam High Road, Mangadu, and Arumugam street on Tuesday.