Hit by train in Avadi, polytech student dies; suicide suspected

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old polytechnic student from Avadi died while crossing the railway track hit by the Shatabdi express train bound for Chennai.

Monish was studying 3rd-year mechanical engineering at a private polytechnic college.

The initial investigation revealed that he was upset with the teacher snatching his phone last week, as phones aren't allowed in the classes, and asked him to bring his parents to get it back. Due to this, he did not even appear for the exams.

His absence in exams was informed to his father Kothandapani. He was shocked to hear this as Monish didn't come home after he was sent back. The father then lodged a missing complaint with the Thirumullaivoyil police station.

Kothandapani was in a state of disarray to learn his son died at the railway station. Monish's mortal remains were sent to Kilpauk GH for further probe. While it is maintained that he died in an accident, the possibility of suicide has also come up.