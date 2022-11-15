Gym trainer dies in road accident in Tiruvallur

TIRUVALLUR: A 31-year-old gym trainer died when a bike collided with his two-wheeler in Tiruvallur on Monday. Saravanan, who got married six months ago, was a resident of Thaneerkulam Street and worked at a private gym in Tiruvallur. On Monday night, he was returning home on his bike. “When Saravanan neared Ramapuram bus stand, another bike coming in the opposite direction rammed into his two wheeler. He sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot,” police said. The other bike driver Nagaraj (26), of Odhikaadu suffered grievous injuries and has been admitted to Tiruvallur GMCH. Tiruvallur Taluk police has registered a case.