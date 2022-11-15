Collector clears confusion over Kilambakkam land allotment

CHENGALPATTU: Collector Rahul Nath has clarified that a small portion of land that was previously thought to be allotted for constructing a suburban bus stand belongs to the respective owners and the necessary steps for title change has been ordered. According to a release by the Collector, 95.74 acres of land owned by Kasthuri Estate Company in Kilambakkam village, Vandalur circle was declared surplus land and taken over by the govt. Out of the above 95.74 acres, 88.54 acres was allotted to Chennai Metropolitan Development Corporation for construction of a suburban bus stand. Out of the total area of 3.26 acres in this 88.54 acres in plot no.196, only 2.71 acres was allotted for city development and the remaining 0.55 cents were mistakenly entered in the system as part of the project assuming it was surplus land. Collector Rahul Nath clarified that the 0.55 cents were not surplus and it belonged to Sidakadhi Trust. A title change has been ordered in connection with this and no illegal land takeover has been carried out, he added.