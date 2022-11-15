3 kidnappers arrested within 15 minutes of incident

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram police arrested 3 men who kidnapped Jai Ganesh (38), a private company employee, in a car for money within 15 minutes on Tuesday morning.

Jai of Iyampettai in Walajabad, Kancheepuram district, was waiting on the main road with his two children for the school bus. Police said around 8 am a car stopped near him, and a few men got out of the vehicle, attacked him and kidnapped him in the car. On seeing their father being attacked and kidnapped, the kids started to scream and cry out loud.

Luckily, a special sub-inspector of special branch intelligence was on the spot. He managed to take the photo of the car and immediately alert the police control room about the incident.

The Kancheepuram police team managed to intercept the speeding car near Irattai Mandapam in Kancheepuram. They rescued Jai within 15 minutes and arrested the kidnappers Mahesh (28), Chandrasekar (29) of Telangana and Giribabu (32) of Andhra Pradesh.

During inquiry, they told the police that Jai was a private firm employee in Telangana and had borrowed Rs 16 lakh from Chandrababu a few years ago. He invested the money in a finance company.

Three months back, the company closed and Jai failed to return the money. Plus, he shifted to his native in Iyampettai.

Since Jai did not give a proper response about the money, Chandrababu decided to kidnap him and hired the group on Tuesday. The police arrested the trio and the search is on to nab Chandrababu.