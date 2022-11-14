Waiter electrocuted day after joining work in T Nagar

CHENNAI: Within a day of joining work, a waiter in a restaurant in T Nagar was electrocuted at workplace on Sunday evening, when he allegedly touched the metal shutter.

The deceased was identified as Babu (27) of Kilakolathur village near Thirumanur in the Ariyalur district. Police said Babu joined the restaurant on Nair Road on Saturday.

On Sunday, after work, he touched a metal shutter there and was thrown off the ground. Co-workers rushed to his rescue and moved him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Pondy Bazaar police registered a case and are investigating. Preliminary investigations revealed that a worn-out electric wire was in contact with the metal shutter and passed electricity.

In another incident, a migrant security guard of a private telecom firm showroom in Chromepet was electrocuted on Sunday morning while opened the shutter of the showroom.

He was identified as Krishna Mohan, a native of Bihar.