Stalin is directly monitoring flood situation in Chennai: Ramachandran

The Minister also said that from October 1, this year, to Monday, the State received a total of 310 mm of rainfall which is 16 percent higher than the average rainfall. As the meteorological department has warned that a fresh spell of rainfall is set to commence in another four days, Ramachandran said that the state government "will handle the coming rains more efficiently."

So far, 35 persons have died from October 1 and in the latest spell of rainfall, over two days, two persons have died.

The State government has opened 99 rescue and relief camps across the State to accommodate 52,751 persons and out of the total, 80 are in Mayiladuthurai district. Only one centre is functional in Chennai in which 46 persons are made to stay.