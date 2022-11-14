Security guard mowed to death by MTC bus in Kundrathur

CHENNAI: A security guard at a MTC depot in Kundrathur was mowed to death by a bus in the depot on Sunday.

The bus driver failed to notice the guard behind the bus while reversing the vehicle, leading to his death, police said.

The deceased was identified as Veluchamy of Theni.

The bus was operated by driver, Bala. On witnessing the incident, other staff in the depot rushed to the security guard’s aid and moved him to a hospital nearby, where he was declared brought dead.

Kundrathur police have secured the body and sent it to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for autopsy. The driver has been detained. Further investigations are on.