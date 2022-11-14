City

Rs 10,000 bribe: Tangedco engineer arrested in Chennai

On Monday, Vivek handed over the cash to the engineer, when a police team caught him red handed.
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths on Monday caught a Tangedco engineer red handed when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a resident in Mogappair for giving a new electricity connection.

Vivek Kumar of Mogappair (west) had applied online on October 26 seeking a new connection.

The junior engineer, Kothandaraman had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from Vivek, who approached the anti-corruption police, unwilling to pay the bribe. On Monday, Vivek handed over the cash to the engineer, when a police team caught him red handed. He was arrested, produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.

