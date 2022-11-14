Pre-placement offers for IIT-M students increase this year

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras Students has registered good performance in pre-placement this academic year with the offers increasing during 2022-23.

The summer internship process, which the Institute conducted completely in offline mode, helped connect the Industry and students and drove up the Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs).

As many as 333 PPOs (as of 13th November 2022) have been made to the students during the 2022-23 academic year as against 231 offers during the entire 2021-22. The PPOs will continue to be made till the commencement of phase I of campus placements, which is scheduled for 1 December, 2022.

A major factor behind this performance in PPOs is the strong internship programme of the institute. This process facilitates students to intern in companies and leads to PPOs. The constant increase in PPOs is the result of the excellent performance of students during their internships.

Explaining the factors behind the increase in PPOs this year, Sathyan, Advisor (Placement), IIT Madras, said, “We are pleased to see the increase in PPOs this year. We encourage more companies to use the internship as a long interview process to assess the student and offer PPOs. A student being offered and accepting a PPO is likely to lead a good long-term association with the company.”

In the ongoing academic year, the core engineering and R&D sectors accounted for most of the PPOs till date. The major recruiters are Qualcomm, Microsoft, Honeywell, Texas Instruments, and Goldman Sachs.

Highlighting the importance of Internships to campus placements in IIT Madras, P. Murugavel, Advisor (Internships), IIT Madras, said, “The internship programme is giving an opportunity for the students to demonstrate their learned skills and the companies to fetch the desired talents."