Over 400 roads, streets in Chennai Metropolitan Area to be widened

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has issued a notification to widen more than 400 roads and streets in Chennai Metropolitan Area.

As per the notification, as many as 422 streets and roads will be widened. Among several panchayat unions, the roads shortlisted for widening are in Tambaram and Chennai Corporations.

The notification said that public can inspect the list of the streets available at Thalamuthu Natarajan Building in Egmore between 3pm and 5pm on any working day.

"Any person who intends to make any objection/suggestion/representation regarding the Street alignment proposal may do so in writing addressed to the Member Secretary, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority within 21 days from the date of this Notification. The above notification is available in the official website of CMDA viz., www.cmdachennai.gov.in," the notification said.