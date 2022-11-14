Kallakurichi violence: Woman moves HC against husband's detention

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has passed a direction to the State government and the Kallakurichi district Collector to file their responses within four weeks in a habeas corpus petition filed by a woman for quashing the detention order passed against her husband. The man was arrested on charges involving in violence in a private school premises at Kaniyamoor village near Kallakurichi on July 13 where a girl student died mysteriously.

The bench comprising Justice PN Prakash and RMT Teekaa Raman passed the direction on hearing an HB petition filed by Tamil Priya, a resident of Chinnasalem. The petition pleaded for striking down the Kallakurichi district Collector’s order to detain her husband K Vijay under the Goondas Act.

According to the petitioner, the officer mentioned in Section 3(2) of the Act, 1982 has not sent the detention order along with its grounds to the State Government within a period of 12 days from the date of the detention order as mentioned under Section 3(3) of the Act.

“Except for this case, no case is pending or registered against Vijay. He never created any group and not even instigated the people in any way to gather in front of the school,” the petitioner added.

Recording the submissions, the judges directed the respondents to file their responses within four weeks.