IIT-M student harassed in campus; worker held

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old man was on Monday was arrested under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Woman Harassment Act for allegedly misbehaving with an IIT-M student in the college campus two days ago.

The arrested person was identified as Vasanth Edward (34) of Dandeeswaram in Velachery. Police investigations revealed that Vasanth was engaged in electrical works inside the IIT campus.

On Saturday night, he was on his two-wheeler when he saw the girl, a second year engineering student walking alone.

The man stopped his bike near the girl, in the pretext of helping her and started to talk with her. He had offered to drop her at the hostel claiming that he is a student too. When the girl refused, he held her hand and forced her to sit on the bike. The girl raised an alarm after which he dropped the two-wheeler there and fled the scene.

Based on a complaint by the student, Kotturpuram police registered a case and perused the CCTV footages in the campus and zeroed in on the suspect. He was picked up from his hideout on Monday, produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.