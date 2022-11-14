Chennai's new Covid count falls to 13

As many as 16 districts did not report new COVID cases at all. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 0.9% after 8,347 samples were tested on November 13. The highest TPR was reported with 1.7% in Madurai and Theni respectively. As many as 109 patients were discharged from across the State on Monday. The total number of recoveries reached 35,54,797. With no COVID fatality reported in the last 24 hours, death toll stood at 38,048.