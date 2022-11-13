The Justice Party: History in the making

LANDMARK LEGISLATION FOR WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT

A landmark legislation of the Justice Party was accepting the equality of women in deciding their political futures. In June 1921, the women of Madras were the first in India to win the right to vote. This revolutionary decision came just two years after a similar move in England and three years after one in the US. It was however not universal suffrage; women, like Madras men, could vote only if they had finished schooling or held landed property. Other important legislation included communal representations and reining in major temples of the Presidency under one umbrella. The landmark mid-day meal scheme, so characteristic of this region, was introduced in schools in the Thousand Lights area. Under the Justice Party rule, even the geography of Madras changed with the T Nagar lake being filled to form a residential district named after Theagaraya Chetty. The names of Justice Party leaders are made immortal by naming roads and parks in T Nagar.