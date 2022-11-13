City

Man electrocuted while opening shutter in Chromepet showroom

The deceased was identified as Krishna Mohan, a native of Bihar. Police said that Mohan was working in the showroom for the past few months.
Representative image
Representative imagePixabay
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old migrant worker working as a security guard at a showroom of a private telecom company in Chromepet was electrocuted on Sunday morning, when he opened the shutter of the showroom.

The deceased was identified as Krishna Mohan, a native of Bihar. Police said that Mohan was working in the showroom for the past few months.

On Sunday morning, Krishna Mohan came to work and tried to open the shutter, when he got thrown away. Onlookers rushed to his rescue and moved him to the Chromepet government hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Chromepet police secured his body and moved it for autopsy. Preliminary investigations revealed that the electric wire from a LED display board to have touched the iron shutter after the rains, which led to passing of current through the metal. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Migrant Worker
man electrocuted
Chromepet
Chromepet police
Iron shutter
current shock

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in