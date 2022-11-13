Man electrocuted while opening shutter in Chromepet showroom

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old migrant worker working as a security guard at a showroom of a private telecom company in Chromepet was electrocuted on Sunday morning, when he opened the shutter of the showroom.

The deceased was identified as Krishna Mohan, a native of Bihar. Police said that Mohan was working in the showroom for the past few months.

On Sunday morning, Krishna Mohan came to work and tried to open the shutter, when he got thrown away. Onlookers rushed to his rescue and moved him to the Chromepet government hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Chromepet police secured his body and moved it for autopsy. Preliminary investigations revealed that the electric wire from a LED display board to have touched the iron shutter after the rains, which led to passing of current through the metal. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.