Russian killed in Port accident; another crew member injured

CHENNAI: A Russian crew member of a merchant ship was killed after an accident onboard the vessel, which is berthed at Kamarajar port in Ennore on Friday.

Another crew member, a Phillipines national, escaped with injuries on his thigh in the accident.

Preliminary investigations revealed that an iron rope in the crane on the docks snapped and fell on them during loading operations.

The deceased man was identified as Vinokurov Konstantin (44), of Kaliningrad in Russia. The injured man hailing from the Philippines was identified as Aldovino Rommel Casas (43), of Batangas city in the Philippines.

They were part of the crew members of the UHL Fortune container ship that was berthed in the Kamarajar Port. The crew were engaged in loading containers laden with car spare parts, when an iron rope fitted on the crane snapped and fell on the ship. Konstantin suffered a severe injury on his head killing him on the spot, while Casas suffered an injury on his leg and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kodambakkam. Minjur police have registered a case and are investigating.