Northeast monsoon: Intermittent showers expected in Chennai

CHENNAI: The downpour, which began on Thursday night, continued to pound the city well into Friday afternoon.
After a brief respite for a few hours, several parts of the city witness moderate to heavy rainfall on Friday, thanks to the strong low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal.
Chennai Mayor R Priya and corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi also reviewed the flood mitigation measures and urged zonal officers to be ready for evacuation. They also ensured food packets and medicines are kept ready for flood relief centres.
As the water inflow increased in the catchment of Red Hills reservoir, the Water Resources Department released 500 cusecs of water from the dam. The department official said that there is no warning issued for the people staying in low-lying areas in Tiruvallur district. Collector Alby John also inspected low lying areas and instructed revenue officials to monitor the swelling water bodies in the district. Tamil Nadu weatherman, Pradeep John said, “Chennai starts with 7-9 cm rainfall on day one. With breaks to continue and intense spells at night for KTCC. This time, the rains will be in interior, south and west TN too.”
According to RMC (until 5.30 pm on Friday), rainfall data in Nungambakkam recorded 11 mm, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone had 13.8 mm, Vanagaram 23.4 mm, Anna Nagar 10.5 mm, Tondiarpet 5.4 mm and Kolathur 13.5 mm, Meenambakkam 14 mm, Karaikal 49 mm, Karur 43 mm, Cuddalore 46 mm, Kanniyakumari 26 mm, Tiruchy 38 mm, and Salem 20 mm.
Additionally, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea for the next 24 hours. Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area, along-off Tamil Nadu coast and over the southwest Bay of Bengal.
