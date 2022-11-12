Northeast monsoon: Intermittent showers expected in Chennai

Chennai Mayor R Priya and corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi also reviewed the flood mitigation measures and urged zonal officers to be ready for evacuation. They also ensured food packets and medicines are kept ready for flood relief centres.

As the water inflow increased in the catchment of Red Hills reservoir, the Water Resources Department released 500 cusecs of water from the dam. The department official said that there is no warning issued for the people staying in low-lying areas in Tiruvallur district. Collector Alby John also inspected low lying areas and instructed revenue officials to monitor the swelling water bodies in the district. Tamil Nadu weatherman, Pradeep John said, “Chennai starts with 7-9 cm rainfall on day one. With breaks to continue and intense spells at night for KTCC. This time, the rains will be in interior, south and west TN too.”