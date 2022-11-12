Illegal parking narrows down Kamarajar road in Perungalathur

CHENNAI: Illegal parking of vehicles on Kamarajar Nedunchalai irks commuters of New Perungalathur as both sides of the roads are encroached by the vehicles and shops, which narrows one of the main roads in the locality further.

As Perungalathur is one of the fast-developing areas in the South suburbs of Chennai. The population in the area is increasing gradually since many of the IT employees who are working in the nearby IT Park are shifting to Perungalathur.

Locals claimed that one of the busiest roads, the Kamarajar Nedunchalai in Perungalathur now becomes a headache for the people since the bikes and autos are parked on both sides of the road. There are few encroached roadside shops, which make the situation even worse. On the same Road, there are a few banks, community halls, Vinayagar temple, supermarkets, postoffice and school. The locals said that even the community halls don’t have parking lots and they are using the road to park the vehicles during function days. Since the vehicles from the GST Road would enter Perungalathur via Kamarajar Nedunchalai there will be no space for the vehicles to move and even people could not walk on the road during peak hours in the evening.

During emergencies, we cannot travel on the road since it would take about 30 minutes to cross the 2 km in the peak hours and even the autos and cab drivers would not come for pickup to the location, said Andrew of Perungalathur. The residents claimed that police and corporation officials should take steps to stop the illegal parking and they should provide a hassle-free journey for the people.