Food delivery agent run over by truck after bike hits pothole

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old food delivery agent who suffered a fall after his two-wheeler hit a pothole along Ennore Expressway near Manali was killed after a trailing container truck ran over him, killing him on the spot on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Ali of Pulianthope. The man was on his way to work when he met the accident around 2 pm.

Police said that his bike got struck in a pothole as Ali did not gauge its depth as it was filled with water and he fell down along with the bike. A container truck which was trailing the two wheeler ran over Mohammed and killed him on the spot even as the victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Police secured his body and sent it to Government Stanley hospital for autopsy. The truck driver has been detained for investigation.

The accident created uneasy moments among other motorists as the body remained on road for sometime until the police arrived on the spot. The motorists also complained that the road diversion is due to a slow pace bridge work near Manali forcing motorists to depend on accident prone Ennore Expressway. Potholes due to recent rains had only added to the agony of two wheeler riders.