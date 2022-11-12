Doctor arrested for cheating woman in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old doctor who completed MBBS from Phillippines was arrested for alleged matrimonial fraud wherein he swindled more than Rs 60 lakh from a woman, promising to marry her.

The arrested person was identified as Manoj Charles of Jafferkhanpet.

Police investigations revealed that Manoj was in a relationship with a 32-year-old woman in the same neighbourhood for the last three years.

She works in a private firm and is the daughter of a real estate businessman. Manoj, who had taken loans for his education had used the relationship to settle loans and borrowed several lakhs from the woman over a period of three years.

However, recently he started distancing himself from the woman and did not respond to her messages or calls. Police sources said that the woman filed a cheating complaint with Ashok Nagar AWPS (all women police station), who arrested Manoj after investigations. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.