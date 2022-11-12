Cops script con comic on cyber crimes

CHENNAI: Chennai Police has come out with a ‘comics’ style book on cyber crimes, which they plan to distribute to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) during the police-public meetings. From the now prevalent electricity bill scams to drawn-out scams like the ‘Oil and Seed export’ scam, which starts online, the comic book in Tamil, ‘Muthuvum Muppadhu Thirudargalum’ has a simple explainer on the modus operandi of these cyber-crimes and explains the do’s and don’ts to create awareness among the public. Apart from RWAs, police will distribute the comics to schools and colleges.
“There is a QR code and URL link which shall be used to get a soft copy of the comic too. We will be updating it as newer crimes evolve,” said an official with the Cyber Crime wing.
Chennai Police adapted and updated a similar booklet released by RBI (Reserve Bank of India) titled, Raju and forty thieves after City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal asked his officers to reach out to the public and create awareness about the scamsters.
“Our officers conduct monthly meetings with RWAs regularly. Our cyber crime wing came up with the idea that RWA meetings can be used to create awareness on cyber crimes. So, we came up with the comic. It is better than a pamphlet which can be lost and as cybercriminals are coming up with new modus operandi every few months, the public must be aware,” a senior police officer told DT Next.
For instance, the RBI booklet has no mention of the Electricity bill scams or the ‘Boss scam’ which has caught up in recent times.
City cops received 75 complaints this year
Some fraudsters pose like Army officers and contact the public who posted their details on classified websites.
Chennai Police said they have received more than 75 complaints this year, in which the public was conned by fraudsters who sent SMS to unassuming consumers that their power supply will be disconnected if they do not pay up dues.
“With the government recently revising electricity tariff, this has become added advantage for these fraudsters too as the public tend to believe that these messages are genuine,” a police officer said.
While scams like EB bill scam, KYC scam, URL link scam are instant scams targeting money in bank accounts, some scamsters target retired persons and investors online through elaborate scams like investments through cryptocurrency, oil and oil and seed export.
“There are instances of scamsters operating via matrimonial sites too. While it can be argued that there can be genuine cases too, the thumb rule is to beware when the other person starts asking for money after gaining your trust,” said an official.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of the Cyber Crime wing, H Shajitha, who oversaw the creation of the comic said when in doubt the public can just clarify with the nearest police station or call the cyber crime helpline, 1930.
