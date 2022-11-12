Cops script con comic on cyber crimes

CHENNAI: Chennai Police has come out with a ‘comics’ style book on cyber crimes, which they plan to distribute to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) during the police-public meetings. From the now prevalent electricity bill scams to drawn-out scams like the ‘Oil and Seed export’ scam, which starts online, the comic book in Tamil, ‘Muthuvum Muppadhu Thirudargalum’ has a simple explainer on the modus operandi of these cyber-crimes and explains the do’s and don’ts to create awareness among the public. Apart from RWAs, police will distribute the comics to schools and colleges.

“There is a QR code and URL link which shall be used to get a soft copy of the comic too. We will be updating it as newer crimes evolve,” said an official with the Cyber Crime wing.

Chennai Police adapted and updated a similar booklet released by RBI (Reserve Bank of India) titled, Raju and forty thieves after City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal asked his officers to reach out to the public and create awareness about the scamsters.

“Our officers conduct monthly meetings with RWAs regularly. Our cyber crime wing came up with the idea that RWA meetings can be used to create awareness on cyber crimes. So, we came up with the comic. It is better than a pamphlet which can be lost and as cybercriminals are coming up with new modus operandi every few months, the public must be aware,” a senior police officer told DT Next.

For instance, the RBI booklet has no mention of the Electricity bill scams or the ‘Boss scam’ which has caught up in recent times.