Vande Bharat express given grand reception in Chennai

CHENNAI: The inaugural Vande Bharat express from Mysuru to Chennai via Bengaluru was given a rousing reception at Dr MGR Chennai Central station. Flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bengaluru this morning, the train was received by Southern Railway general manager RN Singh in the company of Divisional Railway Manager Mr Ganesh. Scores of tri-colour waving school students cum members of Scouts and Guides on the platform of Chennai Central received the 16-coach fully air conditioned semi-high speed train by chanting Vande Bharat.

A few anxious railway staff also performed a customary arathi and showered petals on the incoming train. The inaugural train, which passed Katpadi at 16.32 hrs, reached Chennai Central actually by 19.05hrs, against the expected arrival time of 19.15 hrs, as the railway department allowed people to view the train at all wayside stations.

General manager R N Singh felicitated the loco pilots M Subburathinam, K Natarajan and train manager P Nandakumar by presenting them roses. Briefing media persons thereafter, the general manager said that the regular operations of train no 20607/20608 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Mysuru – Dr MGR Chennai CentralVande Bharat Express trains will commence on and from 12th November from both the destinations.

Train no 20607 comprising 14 chair cars and two executive chair cars (total 16 coaches) would start from Chennai at 5.50am and reach Mysuru at 12.20hrs with stoppage at Katpadi (7.21hrs) and Bengaluru (10.20hrs). Train no 20608 will start from Mysuru at 13.05hrs and reach Chennai at 19.30hrs.