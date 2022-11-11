UP man held for selling meds without prescription via fake website

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police on Friday arrested a 32-year-old man from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, who sold painkillers and sleeping pills online through a fake pharmacy website without prescription.

Once orders are placed, the accused used to courier the medicines across the country by declaring them as gym supplements and other items, police said.

The accused, Harsh Goel, is a school drop out and was working as a mobile sales person for ten years and then as medicine delivery boy for one month.

“Later, he created his own website online Med Buy by paying Rs. 25,000/- to a popular web hosting company to develop the website. He illegally purchased tablets and injections from Mumbai and sold the same through his online Med Buy website for customers without prescriptions,” Avadi police said.

Mangadu police had in August arrested two persons- Thiyagarajan and Sharath Kumar who sold Tydol tablets without prescription and seized 325 tablets from them.

Investigations revealed that they placed an online order in ‘online med buy’ to procure the tablets. A special team traced the main supplier and analysed bank details and found that Harsh Goel was making money by selling the tablets without prescription. On November 8, a special team picked up the accused from his hideout in Ghaziabad and seized 3,175 Nitrazepam tablets (2,950 Nitrosunand 225 nitravet tablets), 1,584 Spasmo Proxy Von tablets, 500 Tydol tablets, , 550 vials of Pentazocine injection, 145 cough syrup bottles and cash of 9,000.

He was brought to the city, produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.