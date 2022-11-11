Trio detained with notes from YouTube tutorials on making explosives

CHENNAI: Royapuram police have detained three youths for a detailed questioning after police found them carrying a bag containing ISIS leaflets and notes containing chemical formula of certain items.

The notes contained details from a YouTube tutorial on making explosives, sources said. They were intercepted while travelling in triple on a two-wheeler near NRT bridge on Thursday. The three tried to take a U-turn when they saw the cops engaged in vehicle check.

When one of the policemen tried to catch hold of them, he could only get a bag. The three left behind the bag and went away. The police team, however, managed to track them three based on the vehicle number. The three - two 19 year olds and one 22-year-old - are being interrogated by the police to find out if they have any links with extremist outfits or not.

One of the three may be arrested by the police for having intent to facilitate design to wage a war, sources added. It may be noted that the police and NIA had been carrying out raids and searches in the houses of people who were believed to have links with extremist outfits on Thursday.

Chennai city police recovered US dollar 200 and Indian cash over Rs. 50,000 from a premise in Mannadi during raids on Thursday. The seized cash was handed over to the income tax department for further action.