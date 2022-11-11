Teen arrested under Pocso for threatening, harassing 13-yr-old

CHENNAI: City Police on Thursday arrested a 19-year-old youth under the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, for allegedly threatening and harassing a 13-year-old girl to get into a relationship with him.

The arrested person was identified as Surya alias Lokesh.

Surya used to talk with the young girl, who is her neighbour. When the girl stopped talking with him after he pestered her to get into a relationship with him, threatened her that he would share photographs they took together in social media.

He also allegedly sent the photographs to the girl’s mother, who filed a complaint with the police.

After investigations, Thirumangalam AWPS (All Women’s Police Station) registered a case and arrested Surya.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.