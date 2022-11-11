Nigerian national held with meth

CHENNAI: A Nigerian national, Chibulke, 34 was arrested for smuggling and selling methamphetamine at Royapuram and 60 grams of drugs were seized from him. Royapuram police based on a tip-off searched GM Pettai and spotted Chibulke under suspicious circumstances. A probe revealed the suspect had been supplying drugs using a mobile app to his regular customers. He has been remanded in judicial custody and police are trying to find out his network and from where he was receiving the drug.
