'It is important to be approachable and support local artists'

CHENNAI: As a part of the three-day Madras Art Weekend, Chennai’s 20-year-old, Ashvita Art and Advisory Services is organising a two-day panel discussion on ‘The gallery’s approach to programming and curation’ on November 12 and 13.

The panellists, Bhavna Kakar from Latitude 28, Atyaan Jungalwala from Chemould Colab, and Sanjay Kumar from Sakshi Gallery, are representatives from top galleries across the country. The discussion will be moderated by Shreya Nagarajan Singh.

Speaking to DT Next Ashvin Rajagopalan, founder and director of Ashvita says, “Ashvita has been in the art scene for the last 20 years in the city and we exclusively feature artists from Chennai. As a gallerist, I think it is very important to be approachable and support local artists. As it is, there is the air around the idea of art galleries being inaccessible to everyone and by supporting the city’s artists, we try to break that conception.”

Ashvin who curated this discussion says that through this, artists will be able to understand the intricacies of how galleries function and will also be able to network and build contacts. For gallerists, this discussion will give them an idea of how well-known and eminent art galleries across India operate and what they can do to improve as gallerists.