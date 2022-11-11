City

In pics: Heavy rains inundate several Chennai roads

Motorists had a tough time as the under-construction stormwater drains made the situation even worse.
Visuals from Chennai
Visuals from ChennaiJustin George
Online Desk

CHENNAI: With civic body authorities working round the clock to ensure there is no water logging, several areas in Chennai, including Pattalam, Vyasarpadi, KK Nagar, Ashok Nagar, West Mambalam and T Nagar, witnessed water stagnation.

It is to be noted that the Corporation has deployed over 100 motor pumps to drain rain water.

Let’s take a look at the picture from the city:

JUSTIN

