Heavy rains: Holiday for schools & colleges in 5 dists

CHENNAI: Due to severe rainfall, the respective district administrations have announced a holiday for schools and colleges tomorrow in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram and Villupuram districts.

Heavy rain which began on Thursday (November 10) and continued to lash numerous areas of the city on Friday, under the influence of low-pressure area strengthened into well-marked low-pressure over southwest Bay of Bengal.

An orange alert issued for Chennai is likely to continue for the next two days. The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) predicted rain for coastal and adjoining districts of Tamil Nadu for the next few hours.