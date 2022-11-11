Foxconn plans to quadruple workforce at Chennai plant

NEW DELHI: Apple iPhone supplier Foxconn plans to quadruple workforce at India facility — in Sriperumbudur near Chennai — over two years, two government officials with knowledge of the matter said, pointing to a production adjustment as it faces disruptions in China.

Foxconn has grabbed headlines in recent weeks, with tight virus restrictions at its Zhengzhou plant, the world’s largest iPhone factory, disturbing production and fuelling concerns over the impact of China’s virus policy on supply chains.

The disruptions prompted Apple to lower its forecast for shipments of the premium iPhone 14 models this week, dampening its sales outlook for the busy year-end holiday season.

Taiwan-based Foxconn now plans to boost the workforce at its Chennai plant to 70,000 by adding 53,000 more workers over the next two years, said the sources, who declined to be named as the discussions are private.

While the size of the plant in Chennai is dwarfed by Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant, which employs 200,000 workers, it is central to Apple’s efforts to shift production away from China.

Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, opened its Chennai plant in 2019 and has been ramping up production.