Couple held for swindling Rs 8.5 lakh chit fund money

CHENNAI: Police arrested a couple who cheated Rs 8.5 lakh from a woman by not returning her chit fund money in Padappai on Wednesday. Police said Thangaraj (42) and his wife Chitra (36) of Aathananchery in Padappai were running a chit fund in the locality of which Selvi (35) of Anna Nagar in Padappai had enrolled. After paying monthly for the entire plan period, Selvi sought the promised 8.5 lakh but the couple kept delaying the payment. A few days ago when Selvi went to their house asking for the money, the couple reportedly threatened to kill her. Soon Selvi filed a complaint with Manimangalam police who registered a case. After an inquiry, police on Wednesday arrested the couple. They were remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.