Viral video: Chennai traffic cop transferred for demanding bribe

CHENNAI: A traffic police inspector from Ashok Nagar was transferred after a video of him negotiating for a bribe with a motorist, who had violated a rule, went viral. Inspector Nagarajan was seen demanding money to release the key of the seized vehicle after the motorist had paid a fine in court for drunken driving.

In the video, traffic inspector Nagarajan can be seen demanding Rs 5,000 and threatening to cancel the license if the amount is not paid.

Police sources said that the incident happened on Saturday, as the video went viral on Wednesday. Sources further noted that the motorist approached the inspector to get the key of his vehicle after paying the fine for driving under the influence of alcohol on the previous day.

Nagarajan allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 for releasing the key of the bike. In the video, the motorist and the inspector are seen arguing. When the man refuses to pay the fine, Nagarajan threatens to cancel the licence, quoting false regulations. However, the motorist ended up paying Rs 1,000 and Nagarajan is seen asking Rs 4,000 to be paid when he receives the salary.

After the video went viral on social media, Chennai Traffic Police Additional Commissioner Kapil C Saratkar, issued an order transferring Nagarajan to vacancy reserve.