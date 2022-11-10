New beginnings a pipedream for persons with mental illness

CHENNAI: A mental illness, in any form, comes with stigma. Seen as a sign of weakness, karmic imbalance, and attention-seeking behaviour, mental health is often perceived with disdain and an afterthought.

Though public discourse around it has improved somewhat, it’s still theoretical with discussions and debates ‘othering’ the problem, making societal acceptance a fool’s dream.

Which is why the marriage of two inmates – Mahendran and Deepa – from the Institute of Mental Health was celebrated by media channels across the State! It’s a story of hope for those struggling with mental health issues, and of course their families, who, more often that not, give up on them and/or refuse to accept them back, even after they’ve been treated and rehabilitated.

Harsh reality is that inmates from the mental health facilities do not return to normalcy easily and have nowhere to go.

Mahendran and Deepa got married in a small ceremony at a temple in the city recently. This is the first time in the history of the Institute of Mental Health that inmates of the hospital have got married. However, not every inmate at the IMH finds the road to recovery easy, much less gets their happy ending.