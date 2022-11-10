Missing link in stormwater drains at 50 spots rectified, says Corpn

CHENNAI: With very heavy rainfall predicted for Chennai from Friday, the Greater Chennai Corporation has constructed more than 570 metres of missing link stormwater drain across the city to prevent inundation at the areas where drain works have not been finished completely.

According to a Chennai Corporation senior official, measures have been taken to prevent waterlogging in areas that were affected during the first spell of the monsoon. "As part of this measure, missing link in storm water drains were constructed at 53 spots after the first spell for a total length of 578 metres," the official said.

As per civic body data, missing links were identified at 17 places in Perungudi and have been completed during the period which is the highest among the 15 zones. Nine spots have been rectified in Teynampet zones.

Some of the areas in the city were inundated during the first spell where interlinking of stormwater drains could not be completed before the onset of monsoon.

On Wednesday alone, the civic body completed 92 metres of missing links works at 9 places.

Before the onset of the monsoon (October 30), the civic body constructed missing link drains for a total of 670 metres at 59 places. The official assured that remaining missing links will be constructed after the second spell.

Meanwhile, the civic body installed two concrete pipes for a total length of 64 metres on Tamil Salai in Egmore after the road was inundated during the first spell. "The pipe laying works were completed in a day without obstructing the traffic. Due to the pipes, inundation will be avoided on Tamil Salai and in Egmore Children's Hospital, " another official said.