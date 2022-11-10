Juniors from AR Rahman’s music school to perform on Nov 13

CHENNAI: Putting together a musical euphony for Children’s Day, DakshinaChitra Museum and The Sunshine Orchestra - a project by the AR Rahman foundation collaborating to organise a show featuring several young performers playing instruments like the brass and strings on November 13 at DakshinaChitra Museum.

Speaking to DT Next about the event, Muhil M, program manager at DakshinaChitra Museum says, “The Sunshine Orchestra is helmed by notable faculties from the AR Rahman Foundation. As a part of the project, the foundation provided free musical training to people from socially and financially deprived backgrounds.

“The group does not only have seniors but also has a big bunch of junior players who were chosen from public schools and began coaching them every day in strings and brass.”

They say that the orchestra group, with its hard work and dedication, is soaring to great heights and is making its presence known. The group performed at the Chess Olympiad 2022 inauguration and are not just popular among music lovers, but is also venturing into the film space.

“The orchestra also played for the film Ponniyin Selvan. Most of the brass, strings and trombone parts were done by them,” they say.

However, the upcoming Children’s Day special titled ‘Symphony of Little Stars – A Celebration of Young Talent’ will only feature the kids and young adults of the orchestra group.

Muhil says, “The seniors part of Sunshine Orchestra has been in the music scene for a long time. They have travelled all over the world and done a lot of shows. The kids in the group often are hidden behind the experience and exposure of their seniors. So, we at DakshinaChitra wanted to give these kids a chance to perform a show and experience what it’s like.”

They added, “The kids have been practising with their conductor, Rameettha Venkatesh and are really looking forward to the event. They are very excited and even have surprises planned for the audience.”

The event is open to all on November 13, from 4 pm onwards. The museum fee is Rs 175 for adults and Rs 100 for kids.