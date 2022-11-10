ACJ Raja declares Madras HC single-use plastic-free zone

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court’s Acting Chief Justice T Raja on Thursday declared the high court campus as a plastic-free zone after inaugurating the Manjal Pai (Cotton Bags) vending machines and Plastic Bottles Crushing machines in the High Court premises.

In a function held at HC, ACJ Raja, Tamil Nadu additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu, Jayanthi Murali, Chairperson, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and state advocate general R Shunmugasundaram, declared the campus as the single-use plastic-free zone.

Speaking at the function, the ACJ said that though eradicating single-use plastic is a tough task, people should do that for the sake of future generations and the safety of the earth.

“When the TNPCB chairman and AAG J Ravindran visited me with their idea to declare single-use plastic-free zones in the state, I asked them to start the same from the Madras HC itself. Therefore, the government has chosen to place the Manja Pai vending machine and the plastic crushing machines,“ he said.

He further urged that everyone should think about the ill effects of single-use plastic items and should not use them.

While addressing the gathering, Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu said that the initiative of the government will stand as a model for other places. “We thank HC for giving several directions to keep the state green and plastic free. The government will work tirelessly to achieve a plastic-free society,” the ACS noted.