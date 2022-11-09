State-of-art autoclave handed over to IIT-M aerospace division

CHENNAI: IIT Madras gets state-of-the-art equipment - An autoclave for its Aerospace division, which is a critical equipment involved in the research of fiber composites.

This equipment controls pressure, temperature & vacuum in multiple cycles, which is controlled by advanced software. This gives the potential for students to experiment with multiple fiber composites and come up with innovative methods and processes for research in aerospace.

The chairman of KRR Engineering Private Limited KR Ramaswamy handed over the equipment to IIT Madras in the presence of National Aerospace Laboratory (NAL) – Senior Scientist Dr J Ramaswamy Setty. Dr Velmurugan of IIT Madras–Department of Aerospace accepted the equipment and made it available to the students of the division.

KRR is the first indigenous manufacturer of autoclaves which was initially imported earlier. The technology of this is 100 per cent indigenous, which is developed by National Aerospace Laboratory (NAL) and technology transfer was completed successfully to KRR in the year 2018 and who currently handling the marketing & manufacturing of autoclave.