Rail traffic on Chennai-Howrah route restored

VIJAYAWADA: Rail traffic has been restored on the Chennai-Howrah Golden Quadrilateral trunk route within seven hours after it was affected following derailment of a goods train wagon at the Rajamahendravaram railway yard in the early hours of Wednesday, a railway official said.

The derailment happened closer to the Rajamahendravaram railway station on the down main line, leaving only one line open on the busy Chennai-Howrah route that sees movement of hundreds of trains.

The new modified goods wagon was carrying a consignment of cars to Kiddorepore Docks in Kolkata.

''With coordinated efforts, the re-railment of the track was completed in a swift manner in seven hours and the train traffic has been restored,” South Central Railway Vijayawada division Public Relations Officer Nusrat M Madrupkar said.

A special 140-tonne crane from Vijayawada was mobilised to carryout the re-railment and clear the track, she said.