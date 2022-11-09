Lorry gutted after touching overhead cable

CHENNAI: A lorry got gutted after it came into contact with an overhead electric cable in Chromepet in the wee hours of Wednesday. The container lorry from Rajasthan was heading towards a paint manufacturing unit in Nagalkeni when around 3 am on Wednesday driver Robin parked the vehicle on the roadside near the factory. The roof of the lorry was touching the overhead electric cable and within a few minutes caught fire. Robin jumped off the vehicle and informed the police and the Fire and Rescue Services who doused the fire after two hours. Police said 18 tonnes of chemicals worth many lakhs, used to manufacture paints, got gutted. Shankar Nagar police have registered a case and are inquiring.