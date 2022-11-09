Knife attack: Youth arrested for attempt to murder in Vyasarpadi

CHENNAI: City Police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old youth on attempt to murder charge after he allegedly attacked a man with a knife in Vyasarpadi over previous enmity.

The arrested person was identified as A Ajay of Nehru Nagar in Vyasarpadi.

On Monday (Nov 7), Ajay picked up an argument with R Iniyan (49), who resides in the same neighbourhood as Ajay.

Iniyan was at a tea shop in S M Nagar when Ajay along with an accomplice started attacking Iniyan.

Ajay attacked Iniyan with a knife and inflicted cut injuries before he fled the scene.

Public rescued the injured man and sent him to a hospital. Based on his complaint, Vyasarpadi police registered a case and arrested Ajay.

Police investigations revealed that the arrested person was a history sheeter with several cases against him.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody. Search is on for his accomplice, Panneerselvam.