Kidnapped bizman rescued by Chennai Police; 4 arrested

CHENNAI: Chennai city police rescued a businessman who was kidnapped from Chidambaram and brought to the city on Tuesday. A team from Neelankarai police team intercepted a vehicle on East Coast Road (ECR) based on a tip off from their counterparts in Chidambaram.

Chennai police handed over the four kidnappers to Chidambaram police. Police said that the victim, Khaja Moideen (52), of Papanasam near Thanjavur, runs a business in Mumbai.

In 2017, he had registered a property in Chidambaram in 2017 and had come there last month to construct a building at the site.

Recently, the man who sold the property to Moideen met him and insisted the property be returned as the cost of the property have soared over time. The man, Jamal told Moideen that he would return the money he received as he wanted to retain his ancestral property.

Believing him, Khaja Moideen went to their meeting spot on November 5 and met Jamal. Jamal was accompanied by three accomplices- Chellappan, Vijaya Baskar and Ravindran, who kidnapped Moideen and tied him up in the lodge for two days. The gang demanded Moideen to return the property documents.

Moideen’s wife had filed a missing complaint with Chidambaram police, who traced his whereabouts and found that he was headed from Chidambaram to Chennai on East Coast Road (ECR). Based on inputs from Cuddalore police, Neelankarai police intercepted the car and rescued Moideen.

The abductors were caught and handed over to the Chidambaram police.