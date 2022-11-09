GCC releases draft voters list; booths to be set up for correction

CHENNAI: The draft voter list for the 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai district was prepared by the Additional District Election Officer/Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) Vishu Mahajan and released in the presence of party leaders at Ripon Building on Wednesday.

As per the order of the Election Commission of India, the voter list is being revised on January 1, 2023, as the qualifying date for the year 2023. The mentioned draft voter list is available for public view at Chennai Corporation zonal offices 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 13, and all polling centers. Public is requested to check whether their details are included in the draft voter list.

At least 3,723 polling stations were set up in Chennai and based on it the voter list has been released today. The highest polling stations were at Perambur with 284 and the least with 169 booths at Egmore. As per the voters' list released on January 5, 2022, the number of male voters 20, 04,860, female voters are 20, 74,616 and 1,102 other voters.

The release further mentioned that after the revised voter list, as many as 38,92,457 names were enrolled, including 19,15,611 male and 19, 75,778 female voters. In addition, 2,14,920 voters' names were removed from the list.

Those names who are not included in the electoral roll and those who completed 18 years as on January 1, 2023 (born before January 1, 2005, and completed 17 years by September 30, 2023) by filling up form 6 to delete names, form 7 to change of address within the assembly constituency. For those who have moved to another constituency and additions and corrections in the electoral roll public is requested to fill form 8, stated an official release.

Public can apply at zonal offices at Chennai Corporation between November 9 and December 12, or through www.nvsp.in website. The GCC will set up special polling centers on Saturdays and Sundays - November 12, 13, 26, and 27.